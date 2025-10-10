Doncaster people urged to have say on city's health services
Healthwatch Doncaster is inviting local people to take part in a series of drop-in sessions, designed to give communities the chance to share their views and experiences to help shape local
services – on everything from IVF to the city’s dentistry services.
A spokesperson said: “We’ll be listening to feedback on the Doncaster Care Design for Urgent and Emergency Care and the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board’s IVF review.
All in-person sessions will take place at DGLAM (Danum Gallery, Library and Museum) in the Flying Scotsman Room.
Wednesday 15 October 2025
1:00 – 2:00pm – Focus group with the Deaf community
2:30 – 4:00pm – Drop-in focus group for anyone with accessibility support, including neurodiverse communities
Tuesday 28 October 2025
2:00 – 3:00pm – Focus group with the Deaf community
3:30 – 5:00pm – Focus group with the Blind, partially sighted, and sight loss community
You can give your feedback here too:
IVF Services Focus Group (Online)
Feedback on the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board’s IVF review will take place on Tuesday 14 October 2025 from 7:00 – 8:30pm online (via Microsoft Teams)
Sign up here: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WKUYQK
This session is open to everyone – you don’t need to have personal experience of IVF to take part.
To join, please complete the short sign-up form with your email and any support needs. You will then be sent the Teams log-in details before the session.
In addition, Healthwatch is reaching out for people to tell about their experiences of dentistry in Doncaster – both the good and the bad.
Click here for details https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TEETH1/
A spokesperson said: “We will be able to use this to provide a more accurate picture on what dentistry is like in Doncaster.
“Please share these opportunities with anyone who might be interested – the more voices, the better!
For more information, contact: [email protected]
You can also find full details of Doncaster Healthwatch, its purpose and the services it provides af the website, which can be found HERE