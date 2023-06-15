Residents are entering their final weeks to get the Covid spring booster – with more than half of people in the region protected.

The NHS region’s medical director for primary care has urged people eligible to come forward for their spring booster before the seasonal campaign closes at the end of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, the NHS has delivered more than 620,000 Covid spring booster vaccinations to people in the North East and Yorkshire.

People in Doncaster are being urged to get their Covid jab.

Across the region, around one million people are eligible to receive the booster, in line with Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice, including those with a weakened immune system, older adult care home residents and anyone aged 75 and over.

Dr Faisel Baig, GP and Regional Medical Director for Primary Care for NHS North East and Yorkshire, said: “With just a few weeks of the spring campaign remaining, it’s encouraging to see more than 620,000 people in our region have come forward for a booster to keep up their protection from Covid-19.

“If you are one of those due a jab but yet to come forward – please do come forward as soon as possible to book an appointment online or via the NHS App.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spring vaccine offer is targeted to those at higher risk from the Covid-19 virus, Dr Baig explained, and there are a number of health conditions and treatments which might mean some people have a weakened immune system.

“If you’re unsure, speak to a pharmacist, a member of your GP team or your specialist for advice,” he added.

Anyone who believes they should be eligible for a vaccine can check online. Alternatively, they can self-declare via the National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on site.

There are more than 2,500 sites across England, with the majority of appointments being delivered in communities by pharmacies and GP teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad