Doncaster paediatrics welcome reindeers on site for festive event

Santa and two of his reindeers visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) today (December 15) to bring season’s greetings to young patients.

By Stephanie Bateman
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 2:40pm

Members of the paediatric team at DRI hosted a ‘Winter Wonderland’, featuring a bake sale, brass band and a panto production.

As well as events in and around the Women & Children’s hospital, the Children’s Observation Unit and Children’s Ward hosted crafts and face painting in the playroom as well as baking and reindeer food making in the diner. The Neonatal Unit also enjoyed a special visit from Santa on the day.

Nadine Cooper, Acting Matron for Paediatrics, said: “We are so excited to put on this special event for our young patients and colleagues.

Hospital patients were given a festive treat
“This is the first Winter Wonderland we’ve hosted since the pandemic, and so everybody is raring to go. Thank you to all those involved and for helping us put on so many great activities.”

All colleagues were invited to join the festivities, and raise funds for the Children’s Wards.

