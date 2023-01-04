Doncaster Paediatrics raises over £3,300 during ‘Winter Wonderland’ event

Members of the Paediatric team at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) hosted a ‘Winter Wonderland’ for staff and patients on 15 December, raising a whopping £3,300 to be reinvested into the Paediatric and Neonatal departments.

In December, DRI was gleaming with festive cheer as the popular rainbow garden was filled with staff, patients, and visitors, all wanting to get a glimpse of the Claus family (and elf), visiting baby reindeers and a brass band.

In addition to these festivities, the team members organised hot beverages for all in attendance, as well as activities and events indoors such as a bake sale, a magician, and a tombola.Nadine Dobson, Acting Matron for Paediatrics, said: “Thank you again to everyone who contributed to our Winter Wonderland event. You are all wonderful.

“Today wouldn’t have been possible without the support of lots of generous people and some amazing local businesses.

“I’m looking forward to making sure all areas get something lovely for the babies and children.”

A talented young singer, Megan Feltham, serenaded visitors on Level 2 of the Women & Children’s Hospital, while the Children’s Wards received a visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou.

The day was topped off with a story time in the Children’s Ward play area.

Bassetlaw Hospital’s Children’s Ward also received a special visit from Mr and Mrs Claus and were even visited by a certain elf on the shelf.

Jo Kisby, who runs Wacky Warehouse in Worksop (owned by Greeneking), chose to support the children's ward at Bassetlaw Hospital this Christmas, and donated around 40 toys to the ward, thanks to the generosity of the public.

Lisa Devlin, Play Leader at Bassetlaw Hospital’s Children’s Ward, said: “The donation coincided with our Winter Wonderland celebrations to raise funds for equipment across Bassetlaw and Doncaster hospital’s children’s wards.

“It was a lovely time for the children to receive gifts that are not well.

“We hugely appreciate Wacky Warehouse reaching out to us for this generous donation, thank you.”

From all the Paediatric team, and wider Trust, we would like to say a huge thank you to our partners at GXO Logistics, who contributed generously towards event costs, Equine Dreams of Bawtry for joining us with their reindeer, the wonderful bands, the very special Mr & Mrs Claus and elf, our sweet but scary Grinch, Megan for her beautiful singing, and the many members of staff who contributed to the smooth running of the day.

1. Roll up The event in the women and childrens' ward Photo: Sub Photo Sales

2. Musical entertainment Brass band tunes Photo: Sub Photo Sales

3. Guess who? Even Santa and his helpers went along Photo: Sub Photo Sales

4. Spreading the joy Grinch and Cindy Lou with staff Photo: Sub Photo Sales