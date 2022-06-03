Doncaster organisation recognised as one of the top 20 care home providers

The Top 20 in 2022 accolade comes from the homecare.co.uk website, which is recognised as the leading home care review website in the UK.

Woodfield 24 Care Services is a specialist provider of end-of-life care and support, whose staff enable patients to remain at home with their family as they enter the final stage of their life.

Three of Woodfield 24’s top caring staff

Based at Woodfield Park, Balby, Woodfield 24 is part of Flourish Enterprises, which is owned by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

Flourish Managing Director Laurie Smith praised the Woodfield 24 team, saying they provide personalised compassionate care and emotional support at a challenging time for local families.

“As well as performing well at regional level, the service scored favourably nationally and as such is being considered for a further UK wide award for the great care they continue to deliver, he added.