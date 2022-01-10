Doncaster optician says don’t lose focus if feeling the pinch this January

The team at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on Printing Office Street in Doncaster are concerned that people will choose to forego an eye test that could reveal so much more than deteriorating vision.

Research by Scrivens revealed that during the pandemic almost half (47 per cent) of those who went for an eye test found their prescription had changed for the worse.

Branch manager Gemma Nichol said: “We know that people are struggling to budget with rising food and energy prices putting a strain on finances.

Neglecting eye care would be a false economy

"There is also a perception that it doesn’t matter if we delay an eye test by deeming it an unessential cost.

"This couldn’t be further from the truth.

"Our eyes are the window to our general health and regular eye tests are essential to our wellbeing.

"Also, getting an eye test and purchasing prescription glasses doesn’t have to cost the earth and in certain circumstances the costs can even be met fully or partly by the NHS.”

Children in the UK are eligible for free NHS eye care if they are under the age of 16, but the team at Scrivens believe people still aren’t aware that many adults can also receive free NHS eyecare.

People eligible for an NHS eye test include the over 60s, under 19s who are in full-time education, those with diabetes or glaucoma, or receiving benefits.

Many people can also be entitled to free glasses.