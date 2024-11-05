Doncaster nurse claiming £80k in High Court battle against health trust after she contracted Covid

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is at the centre of a High Court test case which if successful could have major impact on the NHS.

A Doncaster nurse who contracted covid during the pandemic has launched a claim for up to £80,000 against the Trust. This figure is expected to rise though as the case, which is to go before the High Court because of its complexity, progresses.

Jillian Aranyi, aged 65, of Derwent Driver, says in the claim papers that she suffered Covid after being exposed to the infection during her work as a nurse around the end of September 2020.

The claim papers, recently made publicly available at the High Court, say the claim is for damages for personal injuries caused by exposure to SARS-CoV-2 infection together with consequential losses, arising from her work as a nurse and the papers add “caused by reason of the defendant’s negligence and/or breach of statutory duty”.

The Trust operates Bassetlaw District General Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Montagu Hospital in Mexborough and Retford Hospital.

However, the implications if the claim is successful could have national impact. If Ms Aranyi wins her case it could open the door for other hospital staff throughout the country who contracted Covid while working to launch similar claims against other NHS trusts.

