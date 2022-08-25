Doncaster NHS trust playing key role in helping reduce the spread of Hepatitis C virus

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark this year’s World Hepatitis Day, nursing staff from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and its partner organisation Aspire Drug & Alcohol Service joined forces with colleagues from the Hepatitis C Trust at an awareness raising event in Doncaster town centre.

Stuart Green, from Aspire, said: “We wanted to help de-stigmatise Hep C by offering free testing and information about the newer treatments.

"Many people are not aware of the virus and its presence, which can be transmitted by contact with the blood of an infected person or historic blood products that were infected.

Doncaster’s Director of Public Health Dr Rupert Suckling and Coun Ball, 4th and 5th right, joined the Hep C partners at the event

“If not treated it can cause chronic liver damage but new treatments are very effective, NHS England has set a target of eliminating Hep C as a public health threat, and we are supporting that drive.

"Every week now a special Hep C bus visits different areas of Doncaster, offering tests and advice, alongside the existing Hepatitis services.”

A number of people were tested for the virus and others were given information about reducing the risk of infection and the range of treatments on offer.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council’s Cabinet member for Public Health, said:” It is vital that there is information, advice and guidance available to help people understand the health impacts and what they can do to protect themselves. This event was a perfect way to spread that message and raise awareness of important health messages.”