Doncaster NHS spent £750,000 on laxatives in 12 months, new figures say

Laxative prescriptions for constipation are costing the NHS £113 million per year, a new study by PRG has revealed.

In total, over 50,000 boxes of laxatives were prescribed every day to constipated Brits seeking treatment for their bowel issues in 2021/22, it found.

The analysis by PRG showed that the highest rates of laxative use was in Liverpool whilst those in the south had lower rates prescribed. Doncaster spent £750,000 on laxative pills, the study found.

Meanwhile, a survey found nearly half of people said they wouldn't seek medical help for constipation and one in five said they would be embarrassed talking to their GP about bowel health.

The report used OpenPrescribing, a search tool funded by NHS England, to analyse English Prescribing Data published monthly by the NHS Business Services Authority and found NHS England spent £311,462 per day on laxatives from 2021/22.

It's estimated that around 1 in every 7 adults and up to 1 in every 3 children in the UK has constipation at any one time. The condition affects twice as many women as men and is also more common in older adults and during pregnancy.

Alicia Harper New York nutritionist, microbiome expert, and editor of PRG had some useful tips for people with constipation issues.

"Whilst constipation can be serious if left untreated, it is fortunately preventable provided you take early action,” she said.

"Eating more fibre, such as fruit, vegetables, oats, and drinking more fluids are some of the basic things you can do to avoid needing laxatives later on.

“New research into the use of probiotics looks promising, Kimchi, Sauerkraut & Kefir milk are some recommended probiotic foods for constipation. It can be embarrassing to talk about your poo habits but opening up is one of the ways we can educate more people about constipation."

The NHS has issued its own set of guidelines and advice for people suffering with constipation.

