Doncaster mum’s brain tumour death “devastating” after being cleared of nose and throat cancer

Yuk Ying Yau was 54 when she died of a glioblastoma (GBM) brain tumour in December 2001.

She suffered months of treatment which rotted her teeth to the point they had to be removed, and she spent her last years unable to speak or eat naturally.

Her daughter Jacquie Sham is doing the 100 Squats or Star Jumps a Day in November Challenge to raise funds to further research into brain tumours.

Jacquie Sham with her mum Yuk Ying Yau

She is now 53, the same age her mother was when she was diagnosed with the GBM.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

In 1997, Yuk Ying Yau was told the chemotherapy and radiotherapy she had been receiving for the cancer of her nose and throat had worked and she was clear of the disease.

Jacquie Sham

Jacquie, from Bessacarr, said: “It was a really hopeful time, and we were so happy for her. But in Spring 1998, Mum started to lose a lot of weight, she kept on getting headaches, and she was unable to breathe through her nose.”

Yuk Ying Yau had an MRI scan at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) which revealed a brain tumour.

Jacquie said: “It was devastating. Mum was only 53 at the time which is so young. We thought she could beat this, but we were told it was a glioblastoma (GBM) and was terminal. It came as a huge shock.”

Yuk Ying Yau had chemotherapy and radiotherapy to try and slow down the tumour’s growth.

Yuk Ying Yau holding Jacquie’s cousin

“The treatment rotted all her teeth, so they had to be removed. It was awful and made it even harder for Mum to eat,” said Jacquie.

“She was very brave, but she had to be fed through a tube and she could only communicate through gestures.”

Yuk Ying Yau spent two years in hospital before she was moved to Cedars Care Home in Balby in November 2001. She was there for two weeks before she died on 5 December.

Jacquie is now determined to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

She said: “So little funding is given towards this devastating disease and more must be done to further research. I’m doing this in Mum’s memory, and I know she would be really proud of me.”

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “We’re really grateful to Jacquie for taking part in the 100 Squats or Star Jumps a Day in November Challenge, as it’s only with the support of people like her that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Yuk Ying Yau who are forced to fight this awful disease.

“I would encourage anyone who is able to take part in the challenge to do so. Not only is it fun, but it gets you fit whilst raising vital funds to help find a cure for brain tumours.”

