Doncaster mum who attended A&E multiple times a week due to health anxiety has got her life back

A Doncaster mum, who used to attend A and E multiple times a week due to her health anxiety, is praising her local Talking Therapies service for helping her to ‘get her life back’.

Jamie Astwood has thanked the NHS service and her therapist, and she is now encouraging anyone else with mental health struggles to get the support they need from the team.

The 33-year-old mum and full-time engagement officer, from Auckley, first used Talking Therapies last year when she felt like her anxiety symptoms were taking over her life. Jamie said: “I had struggled for years with anxiety, and it had become really bad - to the point where I was spending four or five nights a week in A and E thinking I was going to die of sepsis. It was taking over my life. I am usually a happy positive person, but I became just not me. It sucked the life out of me.”

After speaking to her doctor, Jamie was referred to the Doncaster Talking Therapies service by her GP and went through a course of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). She said: “I was nervous and apprehensive after having counselling elsewhere that hadn’t worked in the past, but my therapist, Lisa Child, put me at ease. I was given all the tools I needed to move forward, and I learned to be kind to myself.

Jamie Astwood.

“I don’t think Lisa knows just how much she helped me. The person I was a year ago compared to how I am now…I feel like I’ve been given my life back. I have myself back.”

Jamie is urging others to get in touch with the Doncaster Talking Therapies service to get support if they’re struggling, after seeing the positive impact the service can have first-hand. She said: “I’m now speaking about my experience because I want to help other people. I think people get stuck in a rut and think things won’t get better and they’ll not get help.

“However, I promise, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. When you get there it’s amazing. It’s not all smooth and perfect, you will still have ups and downs, but honestly, Talking Therapies is the best thing I ever did. I am so grateful to Lisa. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for her.”

Lisa Child, Cognitive Behavioural Therapist for Doncaster Talking Therapies said: “We love hearing how patients have benefitted from treatment and it’s fantastic to see how it has helped Jamie.

“If you are struggling with symptoms of a common mental health problem, such as worrying frequently, feeling low or sad, panicking, feeling anxious or irritable, we can help you – just like we have helped Jamie.

“We know it can be scary, daunting or even overwhelming to ask for help, but we completely understand how you are feeling and we a are very friendly and supportive service.”

NHS Talking Therapies in Doncaster, Rotherham and North Lincolnshire is run by the Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and offers free talking therapies for anyone over 18 years old who is struggling with symptoms of common mental health problems such as stress, depression, anxiety, phobias, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Treatments are offered face-to face, over the phone, via video call and now also by typed text messaging.

You can refer yourself for NHS Talking Therapies treatment without having to contact your GP first. To self-refer, call Doncaster - 03000 211 556 / Rotherham - 03000 215 108 / North Lincolnshire - 03000 216 165 or head online to complete a self-referral form at talkingtherapies.rdash.nhs.uk.