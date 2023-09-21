Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton is calling on Government Health Minister Lord Markham for fresh meetings to help thrash out a programme of repairs for the crumbling Armthorpe Road building.

It comes after a series of recent roof collapses at the hospital which was rejected for Government funding earlier this year.

She said: “I contacted Health Minister Lord Markham again after the recent flood at DRI.

Dame Rosie is keeping up the pressure on Government minister Lord Markham following his visit to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“He has agreed to meet after we have worked up the details of all the outstanding repair work needed at the current site of the DRI to keep patients and staff safe.

“We desperately need a new hospital but in the meantime we must get this urgent repair work carried out.”

Lord Markham, who visited the hospital in July, told her: “I am sorry to hear about the most recent incident with damage being caused by rainwater and can only reiterate that I understand the concerns you have expressed on the deteriorating state of the hospital.

“In our meeting at Doncaster, we agreed the next step was to work up a schedule of remedial works that can address the issues on the estate we saw on the tour and to which you refer.

"I understand our respective teams have met and are working up this programme. It will be more productive to allow this work to complete before meeting again so we have a clear understanding of the programme of work to address the situation.

“In the meanwhile, I am pleased to see that you are already working closely with NHS England on looking at funding from current resources but appreciate those are unlikely to present a long-term solution.”

Parts of the hospital date from the 1930s, while the newer part built in the 1960s, is also crumbing.

In recent months, patients and staff have escaped injury after a number of roof collapses and leaks.