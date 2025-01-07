Doncaster MP Ed Miliband welcomes Labour’s plans to bring back the family doctor.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GPs in Doncaster will be able to spend more time treating patients under Labour’s proposed reforms to general practice which will bring back the family doctor and slash red tape.

MP Ed Miliband welcomed Labour’s plans to bring back the family doctor and end the 8am scramble for appointments – key manifesto commitments with action being taken to deliver on those promises and get the NHS back on its feet.

Under the proposals, patients in Doncaster including those with complex needs, long-term conditions, or the elderly would experience greater continuity of care.

The proposals fall under the new GP contract for 2025/26, which is now out for consultation with the British Medical Association’s General Practice Committee to provide its feedback.

The proposals are backed by the biggest boost to GP funding in years – an extra £889m on top of the existing budget for general practice.

The proposed measures would also reduce the number of outdated performance targets that GPs must meet, in a further step to reduce bureaucracy and ensure doctors can spend more time with their patients.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband said: “I know from speaking with residents in Doncaster North that our GP surgeries need more support. Too many people are struggling to get an appointment with their GP, and they are not getting the continuous care that they need. “The consultation with the British Medical Association shows that this government is taking these issues seriously and are working with industry experts to fix the NHS.

“Getting the NHS back on its feet after 14 years of managed decline is no easy task, but this government understands the importance of a working health service.

“I am delighted to see the proposals set out by this government, which aim to fix the broken GP system, to bring back the family doctor, and to ensure that we spend more time treating patients.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “General practice is buckling under the burden of bureaucracy, with GPs filling out forms instead of treating patients. It is clear the system is broken, which is why we are slashing red tape, binning outdated performance targets, and instead freeing doctors up to do their jobs.

“We promised to bring back the family doctor, but we want to be judged by results - not promises. That’s why we will incentivise GPs to ensure more and more patients see the same doctor at each appointment.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are acting to fix the front door to the NHS and we have already started hiring an extra 1,000 GPs into the NHS.

“We are proposing substantial additional investment and greater flexibility to employ doctors so patients get better care. I call on GPs to now work with us to get the NHS back on its feet and end their collective action.”