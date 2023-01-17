The MP for Don Valley spoke in Parliament about his hopes for a new hospital, and also told strikers to go back to work.

Residents and local officials have called for the area to get a new hospital to support the existing Doncaster Royal Infirmary for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, the MP revealed that he had been in a meeting with Richard Parker, CEO of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

MP Nick Fletcher at DRI

He said: “Excellent meeting with Richard Parker CEO this afternoon. I am determined to get Doncaster a new hospital.

“It’s not going to happen overnight that’s for sure. It will cost a serious amount of money. Latest estimates are over £1Bn. That’s over one thousand million pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously we discussed a new hospital and I have some more thoughts on how this can be achieved and why. Watch this space. We also discussed the many issues the NHS is facing.

“Solutions are available and we just need to all come together to find them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am super impressed that our nurses never went on strike like in other areas. They have my sincere thanks.”

This week, the MP raised the issue in Parliament, asking if the hard work of staff could be rewarded with a new hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad