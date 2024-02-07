News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster MP continues to campaign for a new hospital for the city

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher is continuing his fight to bring a new hospital to the city to replace the existing Doncaster Royal Infirmary which first opened in 1930.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:13 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 15:56 GMT
Conservative Party member Mr Fletcher, an MP since December 2019, has campaigned from the off for a new facility.

He told the Free Press: “Within a month of my election I brought the Secretary of State for Health and Care to see the DRI.

“More recently I raised the hospital with the Prime Minister at PMQs and asked him to come with me round Doncaster so I could show him the hospital so he can see first hand why it is that Doncaster is in need of a new hospital.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary and (inset) MP Nick Fletcher.Doncaster Royal Infirmary and (inset) MP Nick Fletcher.
Doncaster Royal Infirmary and (inset) MP Nick Fletcher.

“I often visit the hospital and have regular meetings with DRI Chief Exec.

"I am also in correspondence with the Hospitals Minister having also met with him at our Party Conference in October.

"I am seeking a further meeting as we need that new hospital.

“As with the airport, persistence will pay off and I am definitely persistent.

"Onwards and upwards!”

