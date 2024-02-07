Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conservative Party member Mr Fletcher, an MP since December 2019, has campaigned from the off for a new facility.

He told the Free Press: “Within a month of my election I brought the Secretary of State for Health and Care to see the DRI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“More recently I raised the hospital with the Prime Minister at PMQs and asked him to come with me round Doncaster so I could show him the hospital so he can see first hand why it is that Doncaster is in need of a new hospital.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary and (inset) MP Nick Fletcher.

“I often visit the hospital and have regular meetings with DRI Chief Exec.

"I am also in correspondence with the Hospitals Minister having also met with him at our Party Conference in October.

"I am seeking a further meeting as we need that new hospital.

“As with the airport, persistence will pay off and I am definitely persistent.