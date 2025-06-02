Doncaster mother's appeal after misdiagnosis and purple boil turned out to be cancer

A single mum from Doncaster has started a GoFundMe campaign to help battle breast cancer.

Katire Dawtry, aged 42 from Moorends first noticed something amiss in September 2023 when she felt a lump in her breast while lying in bed.

She visited her doctor, who reassured her it was nothing to worry about, describing it as normal breast tissue.

However, when the lump continued to grow and changed in appearance, becoming purple and looking like a boil in need of lancing, Katie returned to the doctor this March. This time, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which has since spread to her lymph nodes.

Katie and her son Glenn.

Katie has recently left her abusive ex-husband and is now living alone with her nine-year-old son Glenn. She works in the bakery at Asda but will be unable to work during her treatment due to her weakened immunity.

The funds raised will help Katie during her treatment, allow her to make memories with her son, and help cover living costs as she navigates this challenging journey.

Katie said: “Unfortunately the doctor did not send me for a breast scan etc, so my treatment/recovery is going to be a lengthy process.

“I have hesitated to start a fund me page as it is normally me who would help others in need.

“I appreciate any help right now and all I would like to achieve is making memories with my son and to keep a roof over our heads.

“Any donations would help me massively as when I am having treatment I will be unable to work (work in retail) due to low immunity.”

Show your support for Katie by visiting: