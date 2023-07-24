Doncaster midwife receives high commendation after being shortlisted for award

Kerry Dooley, a Research Midwife at the Trust and lead clinician for the Born and Bred in Doncaster (BaBi-D) study, supported by the Principal Investigator and Director of Midwifery, Lois Mellor, was given high commendation after being shortlisted for a prestigious award.

This recognition applauds Kerry's outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to the field of midwifery, with a particular emphasis on improving the care of women and their families through research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about her nomination, Kerry said: “It was a tremendous honour to be nominated for this award and to be shortlisted in this category.

Research midwife Kerry Dooley receiving award

"I think it’s so important to have specialty nurses and midwives who raise the profile of research and increase research activity and engagement and I hope I can help to inspire others to do so. I want to thank the Trust for its continued support and encouragement.”

The Born and Bred in Doncaster (BaBi-D) research programme aims to help improve the health and wellbeing of children and families across Doncaster.

Local parents are invited to participate, with the study tracking connecting health and wider data to support the health and wellbeing of their children from pregnancy through to childhood and into adult life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: "Kerry's tireless efforts and dedicated approach have significantly contributed to our Research department's success. Through her exceptional work, we have gained invaluable insights into the unique needs of expectant mothers and families in Doncaster, all of which will ultimately drive positive changes in maternity care."

Kerry's commendation highlights the critical role played by research midwives in advancing knowledge and improving healthcare outcomes for local communities and we are incredibly proud to have her representing the Trust in the work she has achieved.