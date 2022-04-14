The People Focused Group based in Intake welcomed health professionals, volunteers and members to celebrate its ‘alternative crisis’ service which has been offering peer support to people with mental health issues since 2019.

Alongside any clinical services people are accessing for their condition, the PFG alternative crisis service brings people together to talk through their issues, helping them to build confidence, self-esteem and overcome their problems.

The service, supported by the Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group, provides a light at the end of the tunnel for many.

Doncaster's PFG group has been celebrating its success.

Joe Hepworth is great example of how the alternative crisis service can help.

After joining to seek help with his own mental health crisis, Joe was soon encouraged to volunteer himself as a peer supporter and is now a full-time paid member of the team.

He said: “Thanks to the encouragement I received from everyone at PFG I started to gain confidence and self-worth and being able to connect with patients coming through the crisis service and talk about our shared experiences is what keeps me here.”

The variety of services offered by PFG can be found HERE

Other sources of support and advice include NHS 111 – visit online or call to speak to someone, your local pharmacist, the Same Day Health Centre which is open 8am-8pm, 7 days a week, the GP out of hours service as well as NHS Health at home which includes useful information on how to easily access NHS services online, from the comfort of your home.

You can find out how to contact your GP, order repeat prescriptions and manage your wellbeing and existing conditions – without leaving your home.

Other online resources include

NHS Every Mind Matters: Coping with loneliness

MIND: Tips to manage loneliness

Samaritans: Talk to us

Rethink: local support groups