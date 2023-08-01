Doncaster mental health project offers unique helping hand for those in crisis

Safe Space, run by the People Focused Group, offers help seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The peer supported crisis service works in partnership with PFG’s mental health team and delivers a pioneering alternative approach to addressing mental health, with users supported by people with lived experience.

The service operates from 2.00pm - 9.30pm, seven days a week, 365 days per year.

Safe Space offers help for those in mental health crisis.

And, between 9pm til 2am peopl are also able to get in touch through the Night Owl Chat service.

A spokesperson said: “People are offered a safe, homely environment with fast access to support at a time when it is needed the most.”

The spokesperson said: “We can work with people for as long as required offering a range of support options right in the community.

“Sixty percent of our peer supporters are people that have come through the service themselves for support.

One user said: “Peer support with my peers who make me feel safe is the only thing that ever worked for me to help me get better and get me to a stage in my life where I can manage me instead of having multiple agencies managing my life.

"My greatest achievement is being alive at 50 years old after multiple suicide attempts and wanting to die everyday for years.

"From lots of drug and alcohol issues, I’ve turned my life around.”