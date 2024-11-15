Doncaster mental health hospital taken out of special measures after fresh inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster mental health hospital which was put in special measures and was slammed for ‘poor care’ has upgraded after a fresh inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheswold Park Hospital was run by Riverside Healthcare Limited when it was put into special measures in late 2023, but has been taken over by the NHS since the latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in May and June.

The CQC found patients felt safe and the service had improved, but "the overall rating remains inadequate" as not enough areas were looked at to change the rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The independent hospital for adults with mental disorders, autism and learning disabilities – was deemed inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) more than a year ago.

Cheswold Park Hospital in Doncaster.

Hospital chiefs said they were "incredibly disappointed" with the rating and were taking the concerns "seriously".

At the time, the CQC said inspectors found "a lack of effective systems and processes to enable staff to deliver high-quality care for people".

There were also concerns around staffing levels, which led to some staff telling saying they didn't feel safe due to low staffing numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors also witnessed "worrying behaviour" from some staff who were not providing the care and support people deserved.

South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which took over the running of the hospital in October, said it would help it "move forward in its improvement journey".

The latest inspection was to look at previous concerns raised around the care and treatment being provided to people, with further issues about its patient leave policy.

The CQC report said patients had areas to go if they needed some quiet time, but people’s leave from the hospital grounds was sometimes cancelled due to understaffing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said families and carers were kept informed, knew who to speak to if they had concerns and were invited to relevant meetings about their loved ones.

The CQC said the hospital's rating for being "safe and responsive" had gone up from "inadequate" to "requires improvement", with the "caring, effective and well-led" category remaining "inadequate".

In a statement, the NHS trust said: "The CQC inspection relates to a time when Cheswold Park Hospital was run by Riverside Healthcare.

"We will ensure that learning opportunities presented by the CQC inspection are followed through and that we help the hospital move forward in its improvement journey."