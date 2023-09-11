Watch more videos on Shots!

Taking place at Manvers Lake, participants had the flexibility to swim whatever distance they could within the four-hour time frame to make up the total of 21 miles.

Les had hoped the event would raise £2,500 but the total is well on its way to £6,000.

Les was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2021, and feels he has been greatly supported by the Parkinson’s UK support group in Doncaster. The group brings together people affected by the condition through regular meetings, offering invaluable information, support and friendship.

Les Orange

He said: “I organised this event as it combines two of my passions, being in the water and living well with Parkinson's. I feel it is quite a challenge to mobilise and raise awareness of the condition and have been heartily impressed by the determination that whole rafts of people have shown in this swimming challenge. It would be amazing if people could donate whatever they can so Parkinson’s UK can continue to support people affected by Parkinson’s.”

He continued: “We had a fabulous day with glorious weather and a marvellous crowd of people cheering on the 89 willing swimmers who broke our target of 21 miles, swimming a combined total of 155 miles!

“We are grateful to the wonderful lifeguarding team at Manvers Lake who put on a splendid show and ensured that all four hours passed safely and enjoyably.

“There were quite a few poignant reminders of how Parkinson's affects more families than you might think and some of those families were out in force and these were represented by swimmers of all ages and ability who pulled out all of the stops to swim above and beyond their recent experience to raise lots of funds for Parkinson's UK.

“It will remain one of the most memorable days of my recent life."

Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, Heads of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to Les for taking on this incredible challenge for Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that this fundraising challenge inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible.”

Tim Morton, Physical Activity Programme Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: "Being active is one of the best ways to manage your Parkinson's and regular physical activity can help you to live well with the condition.

"Research has shown that physical activity can improve both your long-term physical and mental wellbeing when you live with Parkinson's. It can make you feel good inside and out, and the more physically active you are, the easier it will be to live well with the condition."