Doncaster invited to join buildings and landmarks across Yorkshire to Light Up Blue for NHS75

Public buildings and landmarks across Yorkshire including Barnsley, Bradford and Rotherham town halls, The Deep at Hull, Scarborough Castle and York’s historic city walls will Light Up Blue on the evening of Wednesday 5 July as the NHS celebrates its 75th birthday.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st May 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:43 BST

Now, the campaign team for the NHS Birthday is inviting other prominent buildings and well-known landmarks in Yorkshire, including Doncaster, to join in the much-anticipated light display for the NHS milestone anniversary.

“Many national landmarks across England will be lit up blue – the colour of the NHS – on the evening of 5 July. We are inviting landmarks and public buildings across the North East and Yorkshire to join us in this moment,” said Richard Barker CBE, Regional Director for NHS North East and Yorkshire.

Mr Barker added: “Since the NHS was founded on 5 July 1948 it has always innovated and adapted to meet the needs of each generation. The founding principles remain as relevant and valued today as they were 75 years ago. It is an opportunity to thank not only our staff but also the many volunteers, carers and partners who help to make up the NHS as we know it today.”

The iconic Leeds building Bridgewater Place will light up blue on the evening of Wednesday 5 July to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS. Photo courtesy of JLLThe iconic Leeds building Bridgewater Place will light up blue on the evening of Wednesday 5 July to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS. Photo courtesy of JLL
The iconic Leeds building Bridgewater Place will light up blue on the evening of Wednesday 5 July to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS. Photo courtesy of JLL
A list of public buildings and landmarks across this region which have confirmed their support for Light Up Blue on the evening of 5 July can be viewed at the NHS North East and Yorkshire website.

To register your organisation’s interest in NHS Light Up Blue, please contact [email protected]

Find out more about the wide range of events and activities being planned for the NHS’ 75th Birthday at the NHS Birthday webpage.

