Doncaster hypnotherapist aims to make Blue Monday anything but blue with a virtual holiday escape plan

Known as the “saddest day of the year,” Blue Monday (January 20) is often associated with the post-holiday slump, cold weather, and failed New Year’s resolutions. But this year, one local hypnotherapist is offering a unique way to turn Blue Monday into a day of calm, joy, and revitalisation — no passport required.

Karen Lewchenko, a certified hypnotherapist based in Doncaster, has created a Virtual Holiday Escape Plan, a guided hypnosis experience designed to transport participants to serene and relaxing destinations of their choice, all from the comfort of home.

The aim? To replace stress and low energy with a much-needed sense of peace, positivity, and renewal.

“Blue Monday doesn’t have to be a day to dread,” says Karen. “With the right tools, we can take control of how we feel and turn even the gloomiest days into something uplifting. My Virtual Holiday Escape is a chance to mentally step away from the stress and create a little joy and calm in your mind.”

Karen Lewchenko.

The Virtual Holiday Escape Plan is a 30-minute guided hypnosis session that allows participants to experience the mental and emotional benefits of a relaxing holiday.

Using vivid guided imagery and relaxation techniques, participants can mentally “travel” to a beach, forest, mountain retreat, or any destination they can imagine. The session helps reduce stress, boost mood, and recharge energy levels, providing a much-needed break from the January blues.

Benefits of the Virtual Holiday Escape include:

• Deep relaxation and stress relief.

• A mental boost that energises and uplifts the mood.

• A chance to escape from everyday worries, even for a short time.

• Tools to reframe negative thoughts and embrace positivity.

“Sometimes, we just need a mental getaway,” says Karen. “This session creates that escape without the need for travel or time off, making it accessible to everyone.”

She continued: “This time of year can feel heavy. The holidays are over, the days are short, and people often feel stuck. That’s why it’s so important to create moments of joy and calm, even if it’s just for 30 minutes. Hypnosis is a powerful tool for shifting perspective and creating those moments.”

The Virtual Holiday Escape Plan is free and will be held online on Blue Monday, January 20 at 8pm. Participants can join from anywhere with an internet connection, making it easy to experience the benefits without leaving home.

To book your place, visit www.serenity-therapies.com/booking-calendar/blue-monday-virtual-holiday-escape (or https://wix.to/fhcOjn7)

“I want people to see that even a small mental shift can make a big difference,” says Karen. “This isn’t just about feeling better for a moment — it’s about empowering people to take control of their mindset in lasting ways.”