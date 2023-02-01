The event will take place Saturday 11 February within Doncaster Royal Infirmary Education Centre from 10am to 1pm. Those returning to practice, as well as experienced midwives simply looking for a change are also invited to attend.

Potential recruits will have the opportunity to meet with colleagues within the Trust, as well as given information on the organisation’s services, values and preceptorship programme – a structured period to guide and support all newly qualified practitioners to make the transition from student to an experienced practitioner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk to the Midwifery Pastoral Team and other midwives who will be on hand to answer any questions and promote the fantastic working environment at DBTH.

Fancy yourself as a midwife?

Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery at DBTH, said: “As a Trust we are looking for midwives intending to start their career within the NHS, who also share our values of putting the patient first, and treating everyone with courtesy, honesty, respect and dignity. I would encourage any new and soon-to-qualify midwives to come along and see what we have to offer and why DBTH should be their employer of choice.”