Recognising the importance of menstrual hygiene and its impact on the overall wellbeing of individuals, the Trust is trialling this new scheme to help address this essential need.

This offer forms the latest part of the Trust’s extensive Health and Wellbeing offer to colleagues and supports a number of other schemes through which employees can access help with their physical, mental and financial wellbeing.

The three-month pilot programme will be trialled in selected areas of the Trust and, if successful, will eventually be rolled out across all the Trust’s hospital sites, ensuring that every employee who menstruates has easy access to the necessary products they require.

Doncaster hospitals now offering free sanitary products to its employees

The initiative has been designed to create a supportive and inclusive workplace environment that prioritises the wellbeing of its workforce.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer, at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We understand that sometimes people can get simply get caught short during their cycle and this can make them significantly uncomfortable at work. We’re piloting this initiative to relieve some of that burden from our colleagues. By providing these free products to those that need them, we hope that we can reduce some worry and discomfort to help our employees take care of their own wellbeing and be in the best position to care for our patients.”

The products available will be reflective of the diverse needs in such a large organisation and the health and wellbeing team will be gathering feedback throughout the trial to make improvements where necessary.

As well as beginning a sanitary product collection service, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals also offers education sessions about all things period health including awareness sessions about the symptoms of menopause and what support is available to those adjusting to the change at work. The Trust are also working on accreditation to become a Menopause Friendly Employer ensuring a culture where menopause can be talked about easily and putting the right support in place for colleagues.

In addition, the Trust implemented staff smear clinics in 2022, making these important, life-saving appointments accessible and convenient to our colleagues including those who work shifts and weekends.