Doncaster hospitals invite people to come along and find out about careers in health

The event will take place on Friday 26 May at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and will feature informative sessions led by health professionals from DBTH, local colleges, and universities.

The event aims to provide a platform for individuals aspiring to become nurses, midwives, or other clinical roles by offering detailed information on how to enter a variety of professions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with clinicians, representatives from local educational institutions, and professionals from DBTH, gaining valuable insights into available vacancies, courses, and qualifications required to pursue a rewarding career in health and social care.

Dr Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “I would encourage any individual interested in pursuing a role in healthcare to attend this event. As an anchor institution, we depend on local people training and developing into those crucial NHS roles we require to deliver high quality care. The ‘Your Future in Healthcare’ event provides an excellent opportunity to find out more, understand what qualifications are required, and what kind of career you can expect to have with us in the NHS.”

Throughout the day, a range of informative sessions will be held to provide attendees with comprehensive knowledge about pursuing a career in healthcare. These sessions include:

Routes into health and social care from academics within Sheffield Hallam University and The University of Sheffield.

A health and social care panel featuring representatives from universities who will deliver an interactive talk.

Doncaster College providing information about further educational opportunities at Levels 2 and 3.

Student finance advice delivered by Student Finance England.

Opportunities within DBTH, including gaining work experience, available roles, and career support.

Moreover, the event will feature interactive and educational stands where attendees can meet representatives from various nursing, midwifery, and allied health professions. Knowledgeable advisors will be available to discuss student finances, course admissions, qualification requirements, and the application process for health career courses.

The sessions will be held throughout the day starting at 11.45am and ending at 6.15pm, with each session lasting approximately an hour.

Please note that spaces are limited, and pre-booking is necessary to secure a spot at the event. To register for a session, visit: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/interested-in-pursuing-a-career-in-health-and-social-care/

