Doncaster hospitals begins the search for a new chief nurse

An integral role at the Trust, the chief nurse provides clear leadership to nurses, midwives and allied health professionals, overseeing the development and delivery of outstanding patient care, all whilst driving the organisation’s strategies for quality, patient safety and experience.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive, said: “We are looking for a truly outstanding individual to lead our nurses, midwives and allied health professionals, and promote excellence in all areas of clinical practice and patient care.

“As an organisation which cares for more than half a million patients each and every year, we want someone with extensive experience within the NHS and someone who is ready to bring great passion and energy to inspire and lead our talented and committed workforce.

"We are also seeking someone who is truly committed to delivering the transformational changes we want to see within the Trust as we begin our recovery process following the pandemic and look towards the future.

“If you have the qualities we are seeking and share our ambition and commitment to delivering the highest quality of patient care, we are interested in hearing from you.

“In return we will support and develop you, helping you to thrive within our organisation and reach your full potential and pledge to help you Develop, Belong and Thrive Here.”

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is made up of Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital in addition to a number of external clinical sites.

Closing date for applications is Friday, September 9, 9am.

Details can be found at www.dbth.nhs.uk.