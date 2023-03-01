Doncaster hospitals begin search for newly qualified nurses to join the team

Three events will take place throughout the next few weeks, on the following days, with those due to qualify as an adult or paediatric nurse in 2023 invited to attend:

Friday 3 March, DRI Education Centre, 1pm to 5pm

Thursday 9 March, Bassetlaw Hospital’s Hub, 9:30am to 2:30pm

The search is on for new nurses

Thursday 16 March, DRI Education Centre, 9am to 1pm

Potential recruits will have the opportunity to meet with colleagues within the Trust, as well as be given information on the organisation’s services, values and preceptorship programme – a structured period to guide and support all newly qualified practitioners to help them make the transition from student to Registered Nurse.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk the organisation’s recruitment and education teams, who will be on hand to answer any questions and promote the fantastic working environment at DBTH.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at the Trust, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for those interested in starting a career at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals to come along and find out what we have to offer. We have a number of vacancies available, and a track-record of developing new talent, so please come along and consider making our Trust your employer of choice.”

If you are an adult or paediatric nurse who will qualify in 2023, please email [email protected] to confirm your attendance.