Doncaster hospitals ask people to use health services wisely this bank holiday

On Monday 28 August, many local practices and pharmacies will reduce their opening times, with a select few remaining open during this period. As such, medical and clinical colleagues at Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital are urging local people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy bank holiday weekend.

Throughout the past number of weeks, clinicians within the Emergency Departments at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital and Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital have seen and cared for over 16,000 patients, making for a busy summer period. Health professionals at the Trust are asking that local people only attend if they need urgent care and treatment, and to seek alternatives if it is not an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Tim Noble, Executive Medical Director and Respiratory Consultant at the Trust, said: “With only a few days left until the bank holiday, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend. We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.

Use health services wisely this bank holiday

“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency. However, if you do feel ill during this time, you can still seek advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, calling 999.”

Here are some tips to help you choose health services wisely: