Doncaster hospitals appoint Kirsty Clarke as Associate Chief Nurse for Safe Staffing

In her new role, Kirsty will oversee the planning, development, and effective utilisation of the organisation’s nursing and midwifery workforce. This will include oversight of national Safer Staffing requirements and recruitment and retention strategies for nurses, midwifes and theatre practitioners.

Kirsty brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having served as a dedicated healthcare professional for over 25 years. Beginning her career as an Adult Nurse at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in 1996, since this time, Kirsty has held various roles within DBTH, including Staff Nurse in Gastroenterology and Head and Neck Surgery through to Matron for Special Surgery, which encompassed Ear Nose and Throat (ENT), Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Ophthalmology and Medicine.

During this time Kirsty’s outstanding achievements included the co-development of the ENT Nursing Masterclass program which forms part of the National ENT Masterclass program.

Kirsty Clarke the newe Associate Chief Nurse for Safe Staffing

In her new role, Kirsty will focus on widening participation in NHS careers, supporting the development of nursing, midwifery, and theatre practitioner opportunities, and fostering an environment where employees can thrive.

Reporting directly to Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, Kirsty will work closely with key stakeholders, including the People and Organisational Development Division (P&OD), the Deputy Chief Nurse, the Director of Midwifery, the Director of Allied Health Professionals, and Divisional Nurses. Together, they will collaborate on recruitment and retention strategies, continuous professional development, education, and the development of new roles within the organisation.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are thrilled to have Kirsty join our team as the Associate Chief Nurse for Safe Staffing. Kirsty’s extensive experience, passion for safe staffing, and dedication to professional development make her the ideal candidate for this important role. We are confident that she will lead our organisation to new heights in ensuring the highest standards of care through effective staffing strategies.”

As the Associate Chief Nurse for Safe Staffing, Kirsty will oversee the delivery of systems and processes to ensure compliance with the National Quality Board and NICE safer staffing requirements for nursing and midwifery staffing. She will also manage the implementation and embedding of the safer nursing care tool (SNCT) and contribute to nationally recommended nursing establishment reviews.

In addition, Kirsty will lead the Professional Nurse Advocate program (PNA), providing support to the Director of Midwifery regarding Professional Midwife Advocates (PMA), and will be responsible for the assurance reporting of safe staffing metrics to the Trust Board of Directors.

Speaking about the appointment, Kirsty said: “I am delighted to take on the position. Throughout my career, I have witnessed the profound impact that effective staffing strategies have on patient outcomes and staff satisfaction. I am committed to ensuring that we have a well-supported, skilled, and engaged nursing and midwifery workforce that delivers exceptional care to our patients.