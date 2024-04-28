Doncaster hospital trust shortlisted for prestigious Student Nursing Times Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Trust, which operates three hospitals across two regions, offers several learner opportunities for a range of pathways. In the 2022/23 academic year alone, DBTH hosted an impressive 1180 pre-registration students, including nurses, midwives, allied health professionals, and medical and administrative staff.

DBTH supports learners from both entry-level to PhD study. A significant amount of our learners are on traditional pre-registration placements, but DBTH also supports alternative career pathways, for example, we offer nursing from entry level (care certificate) to Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeships.

Speaking about the nomination, Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “Being shortlisted for this prestigious award is not only an extreme honour but is also a reflection and celebration of the fantastic work that all our colleagues, and specifically those in educational roles achieve daily.”

Colleagues who support placements at DBTH.

At DBTH, we understand the importance of supporting our learners through every step of their journey and are committed to providing the highest quality learning experience for them here at DBTH."

The Trust has a dedicated Education multidisciplinary directorate consisting of colleagues from diverse backgrounds, bringing a wealth of clinical expertise, research experience, and teaching knowledge to the table. This team includes the placement team, with colleagues who are dedicated and passionate about supporting learners throughout their time with us at DBTH. Complementing the corporate education team, colleagues throughout DBTH continually strike to deliver education excellence, reflecting the prominence of education within DBTH.

Collaboration is a key aspect of DBTH's placement approach. Through joint training programs and research initiatives with external healthcare organisations, universities, and professional associations, the Trust brings diverse perspectives and expertise to its educational offerings. The Trust's partners include institutions such as Sheffield Hallam University, the University of Sheffield, Doncaster College, and the University of Lincoln.