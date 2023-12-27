Doncaster hospital trust receives over 2,000 gifts for patients this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
In addition, festive fundraising activities, such as the Children’s Ward’s ‘Winter Wonderland’, the ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign, Festive Sock Day and various independent fundraisers have raised a huge £27,485 for DBTH Charity.
Amongst those donating gifts were regular supporters Club Doncaster (which includes Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Belles and Doncaster Rugby League), Doncaster Knights, GXO, Legacy Church and more.
Helen Mee, Senior Sister on the Children’s Ward, said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the generosity of our community this festive season and we cannot begin to express our heartfelt thanks.”
In particular, the Children’s Departments, which includes the Children’s Ward, Neonatal Unit, Children’s Emergency Department and Children’s Outpatients, were proud recipients of many of the gifts.
Helen continued: “The time and effort it took for each group to gather, wrap, and deliver all of these items must have been huge. We seriously cannot say thank you enough.”
The Trust received one of its largest donations to date from the logistics company, DHL.
The donation consisted of around 10 large roll cages, full of items ranging from toys for the Children’s Departments, to everyday items for our adult wards (such as Care of the Elderly or End of Life care) such a wash bags, socks, body wash, nail files, body sprays and more.
Several supporters of DBTH Charity also hosted fundraising events, such as Astrea Academy Woodfields, who hosted a Christmas event at their school with festive activities, lunch, and Christmas jumpers.
Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager at DBTH Charity said: “Everyone who has donated, big or small, gift, money or time, your contributions are so gratefully received and have already had a positive impact on our patient’s experience during the festive season.”
A huge thank you was given to:
Yorkshire Wildlife Park
GXO Logistics
William H Brown Doncaster
Synetiq
DHL
Legacy Church
Your Choice Fire & Security
Housing 21
Club Doncaster
Amazon Logistics
St Alban’s Catholic Primary and Nursery School
Sophia Agate
Bassetlaw League of Friends
Our supporters who purchased items from our Amazon Wishlists
Astrea Academy Woodfields
Copley Junior School
Doncaster College
Colleagues at DBTH
Colleagues on the Children’s ward who hosted ‘Winter Wonderland’ fundraiser
Gateford Tesco Worksop
Doncaster Knights
Shakers Youth and Café
Brew Box
Muscle Food
AMYA (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association)
This list is by no means exhaustive and the Trust and Charity thanks all of those who have donated their time, or gifts, this festive season.