Doncaster hospital trust receives over 2,000 gifts for patients this Christmas

Patients at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Trust have been showered with gifts from local businesses, community groups and individuals, totalling over 2,000 individual presents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In addition, festive fundraising activities, such as the Children’s Ward’s ‘Winter Wonderland’, the ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign, Festive Sock Day and various independent fundraisers have raised a huge £27,485 for DBTH Charity.

Amongst those donating gifts were regular supporters Club Doncaster (which includes Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Belles and Doncaster Rugby League), Doncaster Knights, GXO, Legacy Church and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Mee, Senior Sister on the Children’s Ward, said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the generosity of our community this festive season and we cannot begin to express our heartfelt thanks.”

Club Doncaster (Rovers, Belles and Rugby League) giving a gift to a young patient on the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI).

In particular, the Children’s Departments, which includes the Children’s Ward, Neonatal Unit, Children’s Emergency Department and Children’s Outpatients, were proud recipients of many of the gifts.

Helen continued: “The time and effort it took for each group to gather, wrap, and deliver all of these items must have been huge. We seriously cannot say thank you enough.”

The Trust received one of its largest donations to date from the logistics company, DHL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation consisted of around 10 large roll cages, full of items ranging from toys for the Children’s Departments, to everyday items for our adult wards (such as Care of the Elderly or End of Life care) such a wash bags, socks, body wash, nail files, body sprays and more.

Staff on the children's ward with the grinch for the Winter Wonderland fundraising event.

Several supporters of DBTH Charity also hosted fundraising events, such as Astrea Academy Woodfields, who hosted a Christmas event at their school with festive activities, lunch, and Christmas jumpers.

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager at DBTH Charity said: “Everyone who has donated, big or small, gift, money or time, your contributions are so gratefully received and have already had a positive impact on our patient’s experience during the festive season.”

A huge thank you was given to:

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The DHL team, colleagues from the ward, and Fundraising Manager, Sarah Dunning, on the Children’s Observation Unit at DRI.

GXO Logistics

William H Brown Doncaster

Synetiq

DHL

The team from William H Brown in Doncaster donate gifts to the Children’s Ward at DRI.

Legacy Church

Your Choice Fire & Security

Housing 21

Club Doncaster

Amazon Logistics

St Alban’s Catholic Primary and Nursery School

The team at DHL work on unloading the festive gifts for the hospital.

Sophia Agate

Bassetlaw League of Friends

Our supporters who purchased items from our Amazon Wishlists

Astrea Academy Woodfields

Copley Junior School

Doncaster College

Colleagues at DBTH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colleagues on the Children’s ward who hosted ‘Winter Wonderland’ fundraiser

Gateford Tesco Worksop

Doncaster Knights

Shakers Youth and Café

Brew Box

Muscle Food

AMYA (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association)