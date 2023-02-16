Armed with a case of magical props and a bright red waistcoat, Magician Freddie toured the Children’s Ward performing a host of magic tricks and gifting each patient their very own wand.

Magician Freddie was a joyful and charming presence on the ward, sparking captivated stares and laughter from patients and their families from the waiting room to the bedside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The magical performances were an instant hit with young patients who were even invited to help perform the tricks themselves.

Magician Freddie with staff and patients

Magician Freddie spent a dedicated period of time with the children on the ward, helping to divert attention away from their unfamiliar environment and bring a little fun to their hospital experience.

Maxine Deakin, Play Leader at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “A stay in hospital can be a worrying time for young children, especially being in an unfamiliar environment away from home and family. During special visits like this it’s great to see so many smiling faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to Magician Freddie for bringing a little magic and wonder to the ward.”

The visit was funded by POD Children’s Charity, a nationwide charity which organises entertainment for children whilst staying in hospital.

Magician Freddie with patients and family

The charity currently provides entertainment shows across 50 hospitals and hospices in the UK, including Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a broad catalogue of entertainers, from magicians and puppeteers to clowns and musicians, POD Children’s Charity provide a valuable service to children’s wards, helping to bring laughter and joy to young patients during a time that is often challenging.

Freddie Wilkinson has spent the last nine years of his two-decade professional entertainment career working with POD Children’s Charity, providing magic shows in playrooms, clinics and at the bedside. He takes great pride in supporting the charity’s work and looks forward to visiting the ward again next month.