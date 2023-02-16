Doncaster hospital receives magical visitor to the children’s ward
The children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary recently received a special visitor, Magician Freddie from POD Children’s Charity.
Armed with a case of magical props and a bright red waistcoat, Magician Freddie toured the Children’s Ward performing a host of magic tricks and gifting each patient their very own wand.
Magician Freddie was a joyful and charming presence on the ward, sparking captivated stares and laughter from patients and their families from the waiting room to the bedside.
The magical performances were an instant hit with young patients who were even invited to help perform the tricks themselves.
Magician Freddie spent a dedicated period of time with the children on the ward, helping to divert attention away from their unfamiliar environment and bring a little fun to their hospital experience.
Maxine Deakin, Play Leader at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “A stay in hospital can be a worrying time for young children, especially being in an unfamiliar environment away from home and family. During special visits like this it’s great to see so many smiling faces.
“Thank you to Magician Freddie for bringing a little magic and wonder to the ward.”
The visit was funded by POD Children’s Charity, a nationwide charity which organises entertainment for children whilst staying in hospital.
The charity currently provides entertainment shows across 50 hospitals and hospices in the UK, including Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.
With a broad catalogue of entertainers, from magicians and puppeteers to clowns and musicians, POD Children’s Charity provide a valuable service to children’s wards, helping to bring laughter and joy to young patients during a time that is often challenging.
Freddie Wilkinson has spent the last nine years of his two-decade professional entertainment career working with POD Children’s Charity, providing magic shows in playrooms, clinics and at the bedside. He takes great pride in supporting the charity’s work and looks forward to visiting the ward again next month.
In speaking about his visit, Freddie said: “It was fantastic to visit the Children’s Ward at Doncaster again with POD Children’s Charity. Watching patient’s faces light up makes it really worthwhile. I hope I was able to bring a little joy and a positive distraction from their stay in hospital.”