Doncaster hospital patient treated at home in virtual ward praises NHS for system

Virtual wards are being rolled out across the UK – with patients receiving healthcare at home rather than in hospital.

And Doncaster man John Dewsnap, who was recently admitted to a virtual ward in Doncaster was full of praise for the project, which is aimed at relieving pressure on busy and overcrowded NHS hospitals.

Here, in his own words, John tells us all about his own experience.

The virtual ward system sees patients treated at home rather than in hospital and helps free up beds at DRI.

“Have you heard about the “virtual ward” anyone?

"I hadn’t, so it was with trepidation that my wife and myself agreed to it.

"I was in a ward in DRI undergoing antibiotics via IV drip taking up a bed that was and is always needed when I was asked, “If we can organise you with a virtual ward, would

you be prepared to do it?

"And so the doctor set about his team to organise and put together the package and everything needed to support my virtual ward experiences.

“So what is a virtual ward? Well, I’ll try to explain.

“I was to receive 3 x IV antibiotics administered by home nurses through drips per day – what a great idea, it clears a bed up in the hospital and you get to be in the comfort of your own home whilst it is being administered.

“Does it work? Well timing is everything - my first visit was at 6.05 - wow, in came the ladies and tried to give me my first IV antibiotic drip --- but alas the cannula inserted whilst in the hospital leaked and so they could not administer the drip.

"So at 9am, off to the hospital to have another cannula inserted.

"Kim, the young lady nurse, had it in me in two minutes - what a star.

“Back home and at 1pm, a nurse arrives to give me my drip of antibiotics, they try to arrive within around about six to eight hours all the time - but they are so good that if they were late it was because of a prior patient’s problem.

"Its not just IV drips that they do, its everything involving district nursing – taking blood, seeing to end of life patients and general nursing. I instructed the nurses at the beginning that if they were late no problem and if they were early no problem.

“These nurses try their best - but it has been known for some of the patients to complain regarding times and not allowing them access – oh well, not me, if they were late I know it was for a good reason.

“Also within the virtual ward there is a nurse practitioner overseeing the results and progress of the patient - like me, these nursing practitioners come out and see the progress and report back to the doctor in charge of the patient - ie me.

“So going back to my original comments, I do not know of any other area that has this marvellous facility that Doncaster has, home visits by district nurses, full backup from the virtual ward and the doctors, all in the comfort of your own home.

“The reason for writing this is to try and make patients and the general public aware of this fabulous facility here in Doncaster apparently it has been going for about one year now so lets get it out their and free up some beds and a very big THANK YOU to all the nurses that attended me and the staff in the virtual ward and for organising the programme for me.”

Virtual wards (also known as hospital at home) allow patients to get the care they need at home safely and conveniently, rather than being in hospital.

The NHS is increasingly introducing virtual wards to support people at the place they call home, including care homes.