Doncaster hospital invites Macmillan supporters to open new information centre for patients living with cancer

A special opening ceremony was attended by representatives from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), along with Macmillan Cancer Support. Two local long-term fundraisers of Macmillan were also invited to cut the ribbon and formally open the service.

Funded by a £50,000 investment from Macmillan Cancer Support, the new Macmillan centre at DRI provides a permanent home for the service on-site in an accessible location.

The centre offers the public, patients and their families, access to the local NHS Macmillan cancer information and support service. The team will discuss questions and concerns about cancer and are able to explain local services and support available to help navigate life with cancer, including providing guidance and assessment on benefits/financial matters, highlight locally available support groups, and completing referrals as appropriate.

Representatives from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), and Macmillan Cancer Support with Julia and Bob (centre), local Macmillan supporters.

The opening ceremony also served as an opportunity to express gratitude to local supporters Julia and her brother Bob, residents in the Doncaster area. Julia, a dedicated supporter for over 30 years, has raised an amazing £27,600 through her Macmillan coffee mornings and bake sales.

Reflecting on the invitation to open the service, Julia shared, “I feel proud; this service means a lot to me. When my brother was diagnosed with cancer, we visited an information centre like this one, and received great advice that helped him cope with his treatment.”

The Cancer Information Support Centre, situated within the Outpatients 2 area opposite the blood testing department, is a refurbishment of existing office space. Originally used during the coronavirus period to respond to COVID restriction requirements, it now comprises a support desk, a patient information library, and a multifunctional room for private support, advice, and counselling.

Lesley Barnet, Deputy Director of Nursing for Cancer Services, said: “We are so pleased to open this refurbished space at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. The Cancer Information Support Centre will enhance the way we deliver cancer information services, making further help more accessible, visible, and supportive for patients and their families.”

Liz Crisp, Macmillan Cancer Support’s Partnership Manager in South Yorkshire, added: “We are delighted to continue providing care and support to the many people living with and affected by cancer throughout Doncaster who need Macmillan’s services most, whether that’s practical, emotional, or financial.”

“We were honoured to have longstanding supporter Julia and her brother Bob help unveil the new centre. We are only able to improve and expand services like this one at Doncaster Royal Infirmary thanks to the amazing work of our supporters and fundraisers like Julia and Bob. If you could help make a difference and would like to fundraise, you can find out more at: www.macmillan.org.uk/fundraise”

The support desk will be staffed by members of the local Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Team, funded by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), offering guidance to those affected by cancer.

The Cancer Information Support Centre is open to anyone affected by cancer, with no appointment necessary. Visitors can drop in between Monday-Friday, 9am-4 pm, when a support officer will be available. Outside of these hours, the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service can be contacted by telephone at 03000 214853 or email [email protected]