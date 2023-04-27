Doncaster home care company switches on tech support for older people with new companionship tech cafés

According to Age UK, 42 per cent of over 75s don’t go online due to lack of knowledge, mistrust or not having access to technology.

The companionship café will give older people the chance to learn digital skills and become more tech savvy.

Whether they want to learn how to book a GP appointment or keep in touch with family and friends, the Home Instead team is on hand to give their support.

Donna Atick, care professional at Home Instead Doncaster

Sadly, falling victim to a scam is all too common for older people. Home Instead is keen to show what the common online scams are, as well as how to identify and report them.

The tech café is possible thanks to Home Instead Charities.

It provides grants to initiatives that help ageing adults have an enjoyable life and stay connected to others in the community.

Using funds provided by The Access Foundation, Home Instead Charities has been able to purchase devices such as laptops and iPads for older people to use at the various companionship cafés which have been set up across the UK.

David Green from Home Instead Doncaster, said: “Ageing in the digital era poses challenges for some, but for others it offers a social lifeline, a connection beyond the four walls and a way to access services on the go.

"Our companionship tech café aims to empower older people in the community to engage with the digital world rather than switching off.

“As tablets and smartphones are customisable to suit many needs, such as displaying larger buttons and brighter screens for the visually impaired, and the option to have texts, emails, and other documents read out loud by the device, the benefits of technology can be a powerful solution for our older generation to stay connected and in control.”

The cafes are completely free and welcome all older adults. They will run fortnightly on Fridays, starting on 26th May in the Garden Room at ‘The Point’, 16 South Parade, Doncaster DN1 2DR.

For more information on the companionship cafés, Home Instead’s care services, or career opportunities, call 01302 369655.