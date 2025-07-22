Doncaster Healthwatch joins nationwide fight against Government proposals
The letter, signed by 131 Healthwatch Chief Officers and Chairs – representing 86% of the national Healthwatch network – warns that the proposed changes would seriously compromise the independence that makes public feedback effective and trusted.
“Bringing public voice functions in-house risks creating a system where feedback is filtered, inconvenient truths are softened, and accountability is diluted,” the letter states.
“It sends the wrong message at a time when public trust in institutions must be rebuilt, not eroded.”
Local Healthwatch services have long acted as independent champions for patients, carers, and communities – particularly those who are vulnerable or face barriers to accessing care.
Their statutory independence allows them to challenge poor practice, conduct impartial research, and ensure that people’s voices are heard without fear or favour.
In Doncaster, this independence has been vital to ensuring that residents’ real experiences influence local health and care services.
Fran Joel, Chief Officer of Healthwatch Doncaster, said: “The voice of patients and the public isn’t a ‘nice-to-have’ - it’s absolutely vital.
"Every day we hear from Doncaster residents who want and need to be listened to, and we see the real difference it makes when their feedback leads to better services.
"We won’t stop fighting to make sure people’s stories are heard, and that things change because they were.”
It warns that dismantling the independence of Healthwatch would risk repeating past mistakes and weakening accountability.
“People often tell us we are the first service to truly listen and the only one that follows up to ensure they receive the support needed,” the letter continues.
The signatories are calling for an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State and are urging the government to strengthen – not dismantle – independent public voice initiatives.
Local Healthwatch is the statutory health and social care champion for people in England with 152 local Healthwatch services, each commissioned by their local authority but operating independently to gather public feedback, provide information and influence improvements in care.
