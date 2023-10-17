News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster healthcare workers raise hundreds for men’s mental health

Doncaster healthcare workers took part in a sponsored walk to raise money for a men’s mental health charity.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 18:21 BST
Leah Walton and Clare Hardy, Physical Health - Health and Wellbeing Leads at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) along with some colleagues took part in a sponsored walk on Sunday 8 October.

They did three laps around the lake at Lakeside to raise funds for Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity, and managed to raise a grand total of £705.

Leah said: “Andy’s Man Club is an important charity, we wanted to raise awareness of how valuable this charity is for men who are living with mental health needs.

Left to right: Angie Wheeler, Leah Walton, Sam Butcher, Belinda Brown, Tracey Wheeler, Yojana Roe, Clare Hardy and Paula Donald.Left to right: Angie Wheeler, Leah Walton, Sam Butcher, Belinda Brown, Tracey Wheeler, Yojana Roe, Clare Hardy and Paula Donald.
"We hope that by fundraising for the charity it will help support their growth.

"We personally know men who have been affected by mental health which has resulted in suicide.”

Clare said: “We are so pleased with the number of people that showed their support to this cause and are grateful for the amount of money we’ve managed to raise.”

