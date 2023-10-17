A Doncaster-based health trust has joined forces with Yorkshire Ambulance Service to trial a project to help keep people with pressure ulcers in their own homes.

Special packs from District Nurses at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), will be distributed to specialist paramedics in urgent care across Doncaster.

It means paramedics will be able to treat a person with a pressure ulcer immediately and they may be able to stay in their own home and where appropriate they will be cared for by RDaSH’s Planned Care District Nursing Team.

It means it saves ambulance time, as paramedics will be back on the road more quickly, and the majority of patients will be able to stay in the comfort of their own homes, cared for by District Nurses, which also keeps hospital beds free.

RDaSH staff are pictured with members of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service with the new kits.

The pilot initiative launched on October 2.

Joanne Dakin, Assistant Director of Nursing for RDaSH, said: “This means pressure ulcers are treated straight away in the patient’s home. It’s early intervention and it means if the patient has to go to hospital the ulcer has already been treated stopping it deteriorating. Alternatively, the patient may be able to stay at home and be visited by our District Nurses.”

Chris Harvey, Advanced Paramedic for Urgent Care, said: “I think it’s good that our teams will be able to instigate care for pressure ulcers earlier and also support the wider NHS system.”