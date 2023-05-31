PureGyms across Yorkshire and the Humber, including the branch at Doncaster’s Centurion Retail Park are taking part in a nationwide initiative with their charity partner to help fund the BHF’s groundbreaking research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Over 340 donation boxes have been installed in PureGyms across the UK, encouraging members and non-members to donate good quality preloved items such as clothes, small household items, electricals, accessories and shoes. Items donated will be sent to their local BHF shop, helping to turn preloved possessions into the next medical breakthrough.

So far, the initiative has diverted 1.98 tonnes of preloved items from landfill- which equates to 20,100kg of CO2 emissions avoided.

Sophie Overall, Partnership Manager at the BHF said: “We’re delighted that PureGym is joining our Reuse Revolution by encouraging its members to donate their preloved items.

“We’re not just looking for quality activewear, but any preloved clothes or small homeware items that are looking for a new home.

“In a year, the BHF saves over 56,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste through the reuse and recycling of donated items. With the help of PureGym’s donation boxes, we hope this number will be even bigger in the future.”

The UK’s leading gym chain joined forces with the BHF in 2022 for a multi-million-pound charity partnership to help improve the nation’s heart health and raise funds for the BHF’s research.

This recycling initiative will fuel the funding for science that could lead to new cures and treatments to help the 690,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber living with heart and circulatory diseases.

Rebecca Passmore, UK Managing Director at PureGym said: “We recognise the essential role that exercise and leading a healthy lifestyle plays in maintaining a healthy heart so we want to do all we can to help support the BHF’s groundbreaking research. By putting donation boxes in all of our gyms, we hope we can make a difference to the millions of lives impacted by heart and circulatory conditions.

“Our partnership with the BHF is dedicated to championing heart health by raising money for vital research. By ‘recycling for research’ in our gyms, we will be raising all important funds to help more people across the nation to be better equipped to prevent, treat and manage their heart conditions.”