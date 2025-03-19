Doncaster GP reassures patients as "long, slow, frustrating and upsetting" surgery merger nears completion

A Doncaster GP has moved to reassure patients as a long-awaited merger between two city surgeries nears completion.

Public meetings are due to be held this week to update patients on plans to bring the Oakwood Surgery in Cantley and Bawtry and Blyth Medical in Bawtry under one roof.

Some patients have criticsed the surgeries over delays in the merger, saying it has led to a decreased service and problems for user at the Bawtry practice.

Dr Dean Eggitt, of The Oakwood Surgery said: “The Oakwood Surgery has spent the last two years working towards merging with Bawtry and Blyth after the previous partners, Dr Dorothy Thomas and Dr Ting-yiu Wong expressed their desire to move on with their careers.

Cantley's Oakwood Surgery and Bawtry and Blyth Medical are set to merge.

"We are now close to merging with an expected completion date of the first quarter of the new NHS year.

"The process has been long, slow, frustrating, and at times, upsetting.

"There remain some challenges yet to be worked out with SYB ICB, Notts ICB, and local practices in Doncaster before the final merge takes place.

"As we move closer to the merge, we are keen to provide patients with an update on our progress since taking over the partnership at Bawtry and Blyth to understand our patients experiences of the services we are delivering.

"We are keen to ensure we are delivering the highest quality care possible within the limitations of the current NHS and that requires us to be receptive to the voice of our patients.

"We remain undeterred from our aim of setting the gold standard for quality primary care in our region.”

The two public meetings will take place at the Phoenix Theatre in Bawtry on March 26 at noon and 6pm when updates on the merger will be issued.

One upset patient at Bawtry and Blyth said: “Chaos has ensued - people can’t get appointments and prescriptions must be done online

“We had a meeting last March where we were promised the earth. There are so many angry disillusioned patients.

“In this time when the NHS is always in the headlines, we need to highlight this ridiculous situation.”