News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Doncaster GP patients invited to celebrate 75th birthday of NHS at open day

GP patients in Doncaster are being invited to celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS with an open day party.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST

The event will be held at Rutland House on Wednesday 5 July between 11am and 2pm.

On the day, there will be representatives from the pain management service, pure physiotherapy, mental health nurses, Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service and Cancer Alliance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be staff on site offering to take visitors’ blood pressure. There will also be a refreshment stand with drinks and treats.

The NHS celebrates its 75th birthday on July 5.The NHS celebrates its 75th birthday on July 5.
The NHS celebrates its 75th birthday on July 5.
Most Popular

The event is open to all patients registered at The Burns Practice, Kingthorne Group Practice, The Mount Practice and The St Vincent Practice in Doncaster.

The NHS was the creation of Labour Health Minister Aneurin Bevan.

At its launch on 5 July 1948 it had at its heart three core principles – that it meet the needs of everyone, that it be free at the point of delivery, and that it be based on clinical need, not ability to pay.

Related topics:NHSDoncaster