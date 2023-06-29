Doncaster GP patients invited to celebrate 75th birthday of NHS at open day
The event will be held at Rutland House on Wednesday 5 July between 11am and 2pm.
On the day, there will be representatives from the pain management service, pure physiotherapy, mental health nurses, Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service and Cancer Alliance.
There will also be staff on site offering to take visitors’ blood pressure. There will also be a refreshment stand with drinks and treats.
The event is open to all patients registered at The Burns Practice, Kingthorne Group Practice, The Mount Practice and The St Vincent Practice in Doncaster.
The NHS was the creation of Labour Health Minister Aneurin Bevan.
At its launch on 5 July 1948 it had at its heart three core principles – that it meet the needs of everyone, that it be free at the point of delivery, and that it be based on clinical need, not ability to pay.