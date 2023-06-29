Doncaster GP patients invited to celebrate 75th birthday of NHS at open day

The event will be held at Rutland House on Wednesday 5 July between 11am and 2pm.

On the day, there will be representatives from the pain management service, pure physiotherapy, mental health nurses, Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service and Cancer Alliance.

There will also be staff on site offering to take visitors’ blood pressure. There will also be a refreshment stand with drinks and treats.

The NHS celebrates its 75th birthday on July 5.

The event is open to all patients registered at The Burns Practice, Kingthorne Group Practice, The Mount Practice and The St Vincent Practice in Doncaster.

The NHS was the creation of Labour Health Minister Aneurin Bevan.