Parents of the club went head-to-head with the coach’s team, with all players donating to the cause.

The parents took home a 4-1 win in the match held on the Straight Mile alongside the racecourse.

Club chairman, Wayne Ryalls, has a special place for the children’s ward after spending time there as a child due to his asthma as well as supporting children on the team who have attended the ward.

Wayne said: “I can't think of a better place to help raise money for.

“As a club we are growing considerably and having a positive impact on the community for both children and adults, which is why I think it is important to show the importance of giving back and helping.

“I'm delighted with what we have raised and bought for the ward. Hopefully they bring a little bit of joy at a time of need to sick children.”

The club liaised directly with colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity and the Children’s Ward to find out how the money they raised could make a difference.

As a result, they purchased a wooden toy kitchen, televisions, handheld DVD players, tables and chairs from the money they raised, helping provide much needed distractions to children receiving care on the ward.

Helen Mee, Senior Sister on the Children’s Ward said: “A stay in hospital can be hard for anyone, but for children, being away from their comforts of home can be especially difficult.

“These amazing gifts from Sandall Beat JFC, will make a fantastic edition to our playroom, which provides a welcome distraction to children receiving care in our hospital.

“We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you everyone who has been involved.”

For more information about our charity, and the difference it makes please visit: www.dbthcharity.co.uk.