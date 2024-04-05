Doncaster fitness fans invited to try out new gym
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new gym, which is set to open on April 15, includes a large functional training area, cardiovascular and strength training equipment, free weights and Olympic platforms, and new indoor cycling studio.
Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming people from the Balby area to the Choose Fitness gym.
“This facility provides a great space for local people to focus on their fitness and wellbeing and will quickly become a community hub.
“We are broadening our personal training offer and introducing functional fitness group sessions that will be engaging and fun, we are also delighted to be installing a new sauna that we know will be valued by many of our customers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.