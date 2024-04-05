Doncaster fitness fans invited to try out new gym

Choose Fitness Balby is opening its doors later this month and exercise fans from the area are being invited to find out more about the new gym.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:37 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 14:45 BST
The new gym, which is set to open on April 15, includes a large functional training area, cardiovascular and strength training equipment, free weights and Olympic platforms, and new indoor cycling studio.

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming people from the Balby area to the Choose Fitness gym.

“This facility provides a great space for local people to focus on their fitness and wellbeing and will quickly become a community hub.

Nicola Denniff-Stather and James Baines of Choose Fitness.Nicola Denniff-Stather and James Baines of Choose Fitness.
“We are broadening our personal training offer and introducing functional fitness group sessions that will be engaging and fun, we are also delighted to be installing a new sauna that we know will be valued by many of our customers.

“This new gym heralds a new era in the Choose brand and will compliment DCLT’s Choose Fitness membership scheme, Choose Swim and the Choose Golf offer.”

For further information visit www.dclt.co.uk

