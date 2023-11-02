A care worker from Doncaster is celebrating after being named as a finalist in the North West Great British Care Awards.

Patricia Whiteley, who helps to support people with dementia and long-term health conditions at Sandalwood social centre in Wheatley Hills, has been shortlisted in the Unpaid Carer category. She’ll find out if she’s won the trophy at an awards ceremony to be held at The Armouries in Leeds on 2 November.

This is the second time Patricia has been recognised with an award this year. In July, she was named Volunteer of the Year by national health and social care charity Making Space, which employs over 1,000 people around the UK.

Patricia said: “My brother lives with me and my husband and I’m his full-time carer. My brother and I come to Sandalwood five days a week to socialise and meet other people.

Patricia (centre) receiving her Making Space award last year.

“I also volunteer by helping out with activities and supporting the service users and staff with their needs, and the staff also support me. I really feel like part of the team and am proud to make a valuable contribution to the day to day running of Sandalwood.

“I’m highly honoured to be shortlisted for this award and I’m looking forward to meeting the other finalists on the night.”

Patricia was nominated for both awards by Sandalwood service manager Janet Griffiths, who said: “Patricia has spent so much of her life looking after other people, and she does so without question. It’s in her nature to care for people and she is a shining example of someone who uses her own experience to support others.

“She is a valued member of our team here at Sandalwood and we would love to see her recognised for her kindness and unwavering support of others.”

Shane Parnell is the associate director of operations for Making Space, and said:

“We’re delighted that Patricia has been shortlisted for the Unpaid Carer category. Carers contribute a huge amount to the care sector, and Patricia takes that even further by volunteering and sharing her experiences for the benefit of others.