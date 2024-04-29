Doncaster Deaf Trust search for new chair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Doncaster Deaf Trust is celebrating its 195th anniversary later this year and is a place of historical significance in the Deaf community. We are a forward-looking organisation with a robust five-year strategic plan to ensure that we are delivering the best possible service to the children, pupils, students and adults who use our facilities.”

The Trust manages Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Dickson House Children’s Home, Communication Specialist College Doncaster and Aspire to Be Employability Services.

“The leadership team from the Trust sit on various boards and strategic partnerships across the South Yorkshire Mayoral region and ensure that SEND provision is on the agenda. We are seeking someone who can help to steer our growing trust as we go from strength to strength,” added Alexis.