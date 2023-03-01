Doncaster cyclist lucky to be alive after suffering life-threatening head injuries in rush hour accident

Andrew Stewart had to be placed in a medically induced coma on the roadside by a critical care doctor flying with Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The dramatic efforts to save his life feature in this week’s episode of Helicoptor ER, the reality TV series which follows the work of the rapid response emergency service.

Andrew was cycling home from his job as a petrol station manager when the accident happened in November, 2021. He was crossing Bawtry Road, a two-direction dual carriageway, when he was struck.

Andrew Stewart being treated at the scene of his accident

“I was told I’d crossed the first side and was just setting off across the second two lanes when I was hit but I don’t remember the accident at all or really anything of the month leading up to it,” said 31-year-old Andrew from Doncaster.

In 2021, 111 cyclists were killed in Great Britain and a further 4,353 were seriously injured. Andrew suffered a fractured skull and a serious bleed on the brain, as well as a badly broken leg.

Bleeding from a very deep head injury and dangerously unresponsive when Yorkshire Air Ambulance paramedics landed at the scene, Andrew was anaesthetised and put into a coma at the roadside before being taken to the major trauma centre at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

He was in a coma for three weeks and spent a further two weeks in hospital before continuing his slow recovery at home. Although back at work, Andrew’s leg injury means he has had to give up running and he is suffering ongoing effects from the head injury.

Andrew recovering at his Doncaster home

“I used to love fitness, especially running, but that’s not something I can do anymore as I have pins and a metal plate in my leg,” said Andrew. “Since the head injury I do have more mood swings and get annoyed more easily, which is something my family and partner have definitely noticed.

“But we are all so grateful to the Air Ambulance and all the doctors and nurses. Without them I would not be here today.”