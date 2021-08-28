Doncaster Council secures funding for drug and alcohol detox services

Doncaster Council has secured funding to help provide alcohol and drug addiction detoxification services

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber Mental Health Foundation Trust (RDaSH) along with Aspire New Beginnings, and Greater were awarded the services following the conclusion of an open tender process.

Bosses said the outcome of the tender will deliver 168 inpatient detoxification placements for the 11 local authority members of the Doncaster-led consortium during 2021/202.

The council has received just over £850,000 to carry out the work and the resources have to be spent by June 30, 2022 as per the terms of the government funding agreement.

DMBC public health specialist Helen Conroy, said: “People with substance misuse addiction issues experience greater health inequalities which this provision will mitigate.

“Doncaster Council has received a ring-fenced grant of £853,000 from Public Health England for Inpatient Detoxification, the receipt of the grant and spending plan was approved via a Rule 16 Special Urgency Decision on April 13, 2021.

“The cost of contracts to be awarded within this report will be funded from the aforementioned grant which must be spent by 30th June 30, 2022 per the terms and conditions of the grant.”

*