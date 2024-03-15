Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cabinet accepted £499,326 from the Department for Health and Social Care to roll out the ‘Stopping the Start’ scheme in the borough.

Funding will be used to support programmes to stop smoking, increased regulation on vape sales and a staggered rise in the legal age to buy tobacco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legal age to buy tobacco products will increase each year, preventing sale to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009.

Doncaster Council approves funding to create “smokefree generation”.

Schemes will include the introduction of free e-cigarettes for adults aiming to quit smoking and financial incentives for pregnant smokers to quit.

The sale of vapes will also be targeted, with aims to reduce their appeal and availability to children.

Vape flavours, packaging and point of sale displays will become regulated to reduce their appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenting the scheme, Mayor Ros Jones highlighted that smoking is the main cause of death in the UK, with two in three people who smoke dying from a smoking related illness.

A 2022 study by Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that 30,200 adults in Doncaster smoke tobacco.

The figure marks a reduction from 19.6 percent to 12.4 percent of adults since 2021.

Smoking rates in Doncaster had remained static for seven years prior to 2021, meaning that smoking rates are declining on a rapid short-term basis.