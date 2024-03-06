Doncaster conference awakens health and care professionals to how improved sleep can transform lives
The ‘Sleep for All’ conference, held over two days, focused on children and young people’s sleep and also adult sleep.
Vicki Beevers, CEO of the charity, said: “Sleep is essential. The quality and amount a person gets can have such an impact on their health and wellbeing. So, we wanted to share with health and wellbeing professionals the most up to date, evidence-based information and guidance so that they can really help to transform lives of the people they work with.”
The conference held at Holiday Inn in Doncaster brought together expert speakers, insightful seminars, workshop sessions and Q&A opportunities exploring the subject of sleep in depth.
The event was supported by headline sponsors Silentnight, along with Flynn Pharma, Mattress Online, ALTURiX and Sleep Hero.
Iona Micklethwaith, aged 10 from Doncaster, received the Young People’s Ambassador award at the conference. Her award was in recognition of her knowledge and enthusiasm for the charity, and the confidence to share her story with local newspapers.
Iona met a host of people at the conference, including MPs Ed Miliband and Dame Rosie Winterton. Iona’s mum, Miriam, also shared with attendees how support provided by the charity had made a positive difference to their lives.
The Sleep Charity provides advice and support to empower the nation to sleep better.
It campaigns to raise awareness of the importance of sleep, promote understanding around the complexities of sleep and improve access to high quality information and support.
The charity has a free National Sleep Helpline 03303 530 541 for anyone who needs support with sleep issues.